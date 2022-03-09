Curlers enjoy weekend bonspiel as some COVID restrictions ease

League play is wrapping up at the Williams Lake Curling Club. (Photo submitted) First place winners in the Ladies bonspiel were Simone Groundwater, from left, Laura Ball, Michelle Ball and Jessica Ball. (Photo submitted) Third place winners in the Ladies bonspiel Lesley Lloyd, from left, Kendra Taylor, Bridgette Pinchbeck and Brenda Sanford. (Photo submitted) Men’s bonspiel first place winner Tim Richards, from left, Mike Pagurut, Shayne Yamamoto and Dave Needham. (Photo submitted) Men’s B winners Shane Doddridge, from left, Peter Bowman, Mark Law and Mike Pederson. (Photo submitted) Men’s C winners Danny Strobby, from left, Mark Berg, Robert Gubranson and Ryan Bailey. (Photo submitted)

Betty Dryden

Special to the Tribune

Ten mens and eight ladies teams took to the ice this past weekend to take part in the Williams Lake Curling Club’s annual Men’s and Ladies’ Joint Bonspiel.

Curling action began on Saturday morning, March 5, and wrapped up with finals on Sunday afternoon.

The atmosphere at the rink was one of celebration as prior to Feb. 18, the Gatherings and Events Public Health Order had disallowed gatherings which included bonspiels.

The club was able to get the bonspiel organized on short notice and teams were eager to sign up for some competition.

The men played three games in pool play, with draws to the button to break ties. A, B and C finalists were determined by this format with the Fresno Construction team from Quesnel; Tim Richards (skip), Mike Pagurut (third) Shayne Yamamoto (second) and Dave Needham (lead) taking the top honours in the “A” event.

They beat the Windsor Plywood team skipped by Daryle Halfnights, Lindsey Wood (third), Tallon Rolston (second) and Jason Ouimet (lead).

The “B” event winner was the Mark Law (skip) team, Peter Bowman (third), Shane Doddridge (second) and Mike Pedersen (lead).

The “C” event went to Ryan Bailey (skip), Robert Gudbranson (third), Mark Berg (second) and Danny Strobby (lead).

The ladies’ event was a different format.

Each team played four games with points being awarded for ends scored.

The top honours went to the Simone Groundwater team, with Laura Ball (third), Michelle Ball (second) and Jessica Ball (lead).

Second place went to the Lynn Lanki team, with Monica Lachapelle (third), Laurie Bloudoff (second) and Amanda Rennie and Paige Gudbranson sharing the lead position.

Third place went to Brenda Sanford (skip), Bridgitte Pinchbeck (third), Kendra Taylor (second) and Lesley Lloyd (lead).

League play wraps up this week.

