Cowboys and Indians holiday game set for Friday, Dec. 27 in Williams Lake

There will be family fun at the Cariboo Memorial Complex Friday, Dec. 27 when players competing in this year’s Cowboys and Indians Hockey Game hit the ice. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

It’s that time of year in Williams Lake when the annual Cowboys and Indians Hockey Game will see players from the region enjoy a friendly competition.

The game takes place on Friday, Dec. 27 at the Cariboo Memorial Complex.

A holiday tradition, the event is hosted by Punky Lake Wilderness Camp Society (PLCWS) and the Riske Creek Recreation Commission.

Samantha Dick, executive director of PLWCS, said what she loves most about the game is how it provides a fun family activity during the holidays.

“Lots of people are back home visiting and it’s a great time to get together,” she said Friday.

This year Lane Spooner, who is working in wellness for PLWCS, was put in charge of getting the Indians team together.

Dyck said they wanted to make sure there was representation from all the First Nations communities in the area.

“We have an age range of 16 to 55 and this year we have two young women playing — Faith Myers and Ruthie Jackson.”

Ryan Jasper, who is rounding up the Cowboys team for the eighth year in a row, said players are coming from Kamloops, Quesnel and the Central Cariboo to play.

“They range from 20 to about 55,” Jasper said.

When asked if he enjoys the game he said, “oh yah, for sure.”

While Jasper no longer works as a cowboy in real life, he said he still does rodeos in the summer.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. with admission by cash donation. The game will feature intermission entertainment including a Cowboys and Indians Team Skills Competition, plus a youth seven and under mini game during the first intermission.

There will be a 50/50 draw available, plus a puck toss for spectators.

All proceeds from the evening will go toward PLCWS and the RCRC.

Jasper said the RCRC is an organization that puts on turkey shoots and gymkhanas in the Riske Creek area.



