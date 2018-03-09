Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex busy with hockey

Players and families pack the arena for final days of hockey for the season

WLMHA peewee house teams are battling for placement at this weekend’s play-offs at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. Angie Mindus photo

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex is a busy place this weekend.

The Williams Lake Female Midget Timberwolves kicked things off with an exhibition game against a team from Kimberly Friday evening to take the win, 3-1.

The T-wolves also play Kamloops on Saturday at 1:45 p.m., Kimberly at 7 p.m. and again on Sunday morning at 8:15 a.m.

The exhibition games are intended to keep the players’ skills sharp as Williams Lake prepares to play host to this year’s Midget Female BC Hockey Championship March 21-25.

Rink one and two are both busy this weekend with WLMHA house division play-offs wrapping up this weekend as well. The peewee gold medal game is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Saturday, the midget gold medal game is set for 7 p.m. Saturday and the bantam gold medal game is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

Good luck teams!