WLMHA peewee house teams are battling for placement at this weekend’s play-offs at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. Angie Mindus photo

Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex busy with hockey

Players and families pack the arena for final days of hockey for the season

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex is a busy place this weekend.

The Williams Lake Female Midget Timberwolves kicked things off with an exhibition game against a team from Kimberly Friday evening to take the win, 3-1.

The T-wolves also play Kamloops on Saturday at 1:45 p.m., Kimberly at 7 p.m. and again on Sunday morning at 8:15 a.m.

The exhibition games are intended to keep the players’ skills sharp as Williams Lake prepares to play host to this year’s Midget Female BC Hockey Championship March 21-25.

Related: Volunteers needed for upcoming Midget Female Provincials in lakecity

Rink one and two are both busy this weekend with WLMHA house division play-offs wrapping up this weekend as well. The peewee gold medal game is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Saturday, the midget gold medal game is set for 7 p.m. Saturday and the bantam gold medal game is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

Good luck teams!

Previous story
Snowmobilers invited for Powder Kings Family Fun Day

Just Posted

Senior says he was denied bus service over empty bottles

Wilfred Hurst says the public transit system in Williams Lake is the main way he gets around.

Williams Lake council and staff finalizing 2018 budget with zero tax rate increase

City council and staff continue to deliberate the 2018 budget and welcome the public to the next budget meeting

Meeting of the minds

New and former Xeni Gwet’in chiefs meet following change in leadership

U.S. ecologist’s megafires message timely for planning Cariboo Chilcotin’s future

Restoring our forests to be fire-resilient is key to moving forward, U.S. ecologist said

Breastfeeding Art Expo opens at Station House

Gallery exhibit celebrates breastfeeding

Canada unveils new $10 bill featuring black businesswoman

Viola Desmond refused to leave a ‘whites-only’ section of a segregated movie theatre in Nova Scotia

Trans Mountain granted injunction against blockades in B.C.

The company wants to restrict protesters from coming within 50 metres of the facilities

Series of small earthquakes no cause for concern, says expert

Earthquakes still a reminder for residents to be prepared

Volunteer pilots, donors gives hope wings

Charity helps people in Canada’s wilderness get to medical help

Accused sailor testifies sex on Canadian destroyer was consensual

Incident happened aboard HMCS Athabaskan while the destroyer was visiting Spain on Nov. 9, 2015

Hostages taken at US Veterans home in California

At least three people taken hostage in Napa Valley

VIDEO: Tofino receives $2.3M for bike path to Pacific Rim park

“This incredible amount of funding is a huge boon.”

B.C. housing prices forecast to stay high despite moderating demand: BCREA

Experts predict that residential sales will dip by 8.6 per cent – or 94,855 units – in 2018

Reconcili-ACTION gives Canadians next steps for reconciliation

Community leaders from around Canada are issuing weekly challenges as part of the #Next150 campaign

Most Read

  • Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex busy with hockey

    Players and families pack the arena for final days of hockey for the season