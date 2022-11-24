Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society Skates for All program sees continued success

People in need of skates can get a pair thanks to the donation of hundreds of used pairs from the community

Amandah Cullum, program coordinator for the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society is excited to show off some of the many pairs of skates the organization has had donated and is offering to families and those in need of a pair of skates. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society’s (CCCS) Skates for All program is once again getting people out on the ice in Williams Lake and beyond.

A way to reduce waste and help reuse old skates, the program collects donated skates in bins around the community, one at the Delainey’s Centre, one at Total Ice and one at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

The skates are then sharpened by Cariboo Ski Source for Sports for free, and given away to families who need them.

“We are super thankful for their contribution to the program,” said Cullum. “We couldn’t do it without their support.”

This year, four recent immigrant families came to pick out skates for their first-ever skating experiences in the Cariboo.

This is the sixth year running for the popular program and Amandah Cullum, program coordinator for the CCCS, said they have hundreds of donated pairs of usable skates.

“It’s great,” said Cullum, noting how in her new role as coordinator with CCCS, she can combine her two passions of education and conservation. “It’s the best of both worlds.”

She was kept busy this week with the influx of responses to their posts about the free skates, around 50 requests coming over one weekend, and so far she estimates they have a few hundred donated skates to give away.

Once the community members in need of skates come to try on and pick up what they need, she said the organization will be reaching out to community programs with rinks in the region to see if some can use any remaining pairs.

Read more: Waste Wise program means more skaters on the ice in Williams Lake

Read more: New coach for Williams Lake Bullet Speed Skaters



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Figure SkatinghockeyLocal SportsWilliams Lake