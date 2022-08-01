Bull rider Robbins nabs first place at Esk’et A.C.E. Rodeo

Devon Robbins (Alkali Lake) makes an 8-second bull ride on Sunday, July 24, during the second performance of the Esk’et A.C.E. Rodeo (BCRA).; held under sunny skies.

Liz Twan

Special to the Tribune

Devon Robbins (Alkali Lake) made an 8-second bull ride on Sunday, July 24, during the second performance of the Esk’et A.C.E. Rodeo (BCRA).; held under sunny skies.

On Saturday there were seven men who attempted to stay on a C+ bucking bull for the entire eight seconds, but it could not be done.

The roar of the Sunday crowd began well before Devon had safely dismounted, not only was it the first 8-second ride of the rodeo; it was a good score (77) posted by the hometown cowboy in front of family and friends (including the cowboys back on the chutes).

Veteran bull rider Kyle Frizzi (Williams Lake) also went the 8-seconds (on C+’s – Tiguan) marking 69 points to take 2nd place ($962.03) on the weekend. Robbins received $1101.07 for 1st place.



