Devon Robbins (Alkali Lake) makes an 8-second bull ride on Sunday, July 24, during the second performance of the Esk’et A.C.E. Rodeo (BCRA).; held under sunny skies.

Devon Robbins (Alkali Lake) makes an 8-second bull ride on Sunday, July 24, during the second performance of the Esk’et A.C.E. Rodeo (BCRA).; held under sunny skies.

Bull rider Robbins nabs first place at Esk’et A.C.E. Rodeo

It was a great performance

Liz Twan

Special to the Tribune

Devon Robbins (Alkali Lake) made an 8-second bull ride on Sunday, July 24, during the second performance of the Esk’et A.C.E. Rodeo (BCRA).; held under sunny skies.

On Saturday there were seven men who attempted to stay on a C+ bucking bull for the entire eight seconds, but it could not be done.

The roar of the Sunday crowd began well before Devon had safely dismounted, not only was it the first 8-second ride of the rodeo; it was a good score (77) posted by the hometown cowboy in front of family and friends (including the cowboys back on the chutes).

Veteran bull rider Kyle Frizzi (Williams Lake) also went the 8-seconds (on C+’s – Tiguan) marking 69 points to take 2nd place ($962.03) on the weekend. Robbins received $1101.07 for 1st place.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RodeoWilliams Lake

Previous story
Young Cariboo mountain bikers clear trails then clear a road gap
Next story
PHOTO GALLERY: Esk’et Rodeo Action

Just Posted

Doug Johnson wets down the rodeo grounds before the events get underway. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTO GALLERY: Esk’et Rodeo Action

Devon Robbins (Alkali Lake) makes an 8-second bull ride on Sunday, July 24, during the second performance of the Esk’et A.C.E. Rodeo (BCRA).; held under sunny skies.
Bull rider Robbins nabs first place at Esk’et A.C.E. Rodeo

Two hikers were rescued near Mount Waddington Friday, July 29 by Bella Coola Valley Search and Rescue. (Photo submitted)
Injured hiker, second climber rescued by BCVSAR near Mount Waddington July 29

Glen Tanner stars as the titular Petro Rozvardo in the upcoming pilot of Rozvardo: Into Hellborn Nigh. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Friends create fantasy world movie