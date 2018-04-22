Bull fighters steal the show at Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

The bull fighters were a big part of the story that unfolded during the second rodeo performance at the 28th annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo.

C+ Rodeos bull fighters Earl Call, Ryan Jasper and Cody Call wowed the crowd with their quick and daring moves as they darted beside, and often in front of, the rodeo bulls as riders tested their mettle Saturday afternoon.

After a few close calls and momentary hang ups by other riders, it was cowboy Blaine Manuel who had the crowd holding their breath and the bull fighters scrambling to save him.

The eight-second horn had just sounded on a great ride when Manuel got hung up and violently flung to the ground by Blacklist, a six-year-old C+ Rodeos bull.

In a split second bull fighter Ryan Jasper distracted the bull to get it away from the cowboy and got hooked himself and thrown head-first into the pipes at lightning speed.

Thankfully the bull left the arena just as quick, leaving the two men on the ground.

Incredibly, Jasper got to his feet quickly and carried on bull fighting for two more rides. Unfortunately Manuel wasn’t so lucky and suffered a serious injury to his leg.

After the rodeo ended Roy Call and his crew loaded the bulls back up into their trailers to bring them home while Manuel was taken to hospital.

“It was just one of those wrecks. The bullfighters did the best they could,” Call said of Manuel’s ride.

“The one thing about the rodeo business, it’s not like a hockey game or a football game where you blow the whistle and they stop. The civility is not there. He has got four legs and a pair of horns and he doesn’t care when the whistle blows and he does what he wants to do.”

Call said being near the shoots is the most dangerous place to be in the arena and that’s where both Manuel and Jasper found themselves.

“Its the real deal. It’s a dangerous, dangerous game. It’s a young guy’s game and you know what, people come to watch that adrenaline and guys like us. I spent a generation breeding these bulls to do what they do and they buck and they hook. They’re rodeo bulls.”

Call said the bull fighters, including his son, get to know how the bulls think and react which helps them keep themselves and the riders safe. He did acknowledge, however, the job of being a bull fighter isn’t for everyone.

“You gotta have some jam to do it.”

The Indoor Rodeo signals the start of the rodeo season, and as such the Calls, their crew and animals will be headed to Alberta next weekend to do it all over again.

See below for photos from Saturday’s bullriding by Angie Mindus

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

There’s never a dull moment for bull fighters during the bull riding event, where the bull fighter’s job is to step into the path of danger. Angie Mindus photos

Bull fighter Ryan Jasper heads for the fences.

Manuel gets hung up on Blacklist and it is the bull fighter’s job to get him to safety.

While trying to save Manuel, Jasper was also hit.

After Manuel was taken out of the arena, Jasper threw himself between the bull and rider again, falling back while Cody Call stepped in to lead the bull away.

Previous story
PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Day two in the books for 28th Annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

Just Posted

Bull fighters steal the show at Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

Ryan Jasper, Earl Call and Cody Call do their best to keep riders out of harm’s way

PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Day two in the books for 28th Annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

Blaine Manuel injured during the bull riding event

PHOTO GALLERY: 28th annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo kicks off with Friday night performance

It was a full house at the arena for the first rodeo of the season

Cattle Country: Ranchers adjust after 2017 wildfires and lingering winter

Ranchers in the Cariboo Chilcotin are making adjustments this calving season with prolonged winter conditions

GALLERY: 81st Annual Williams Lake Bull Sale

More than 150 bulls were sold in Williams Lake Friday

Williams Lake A&W goes strawless for Earth Day

Students learn about recycling, waste ahead of Earth Day

B.C. student makes short-list for autism advocacy award

Brody Butts honoured for his role as a mentor and self-advocate

Austin Powers ‘Mini-Me’, Verne Troyer, dies at 49

Facebook page confirmed his death Saturday afternoon

Alberta man dead after snowmobile collision on B.C. mountain

The incident occurred on Boulder Mountain Friday morning

B.C. parents grieving teen’s overdose death say it started with opioid prescription

Elliot Eurchuk, 16, died at his Oak Bay home Friday, after taking street drugs

16 of 20 fastest improving B.C. schools are public: Fraser Institute

Independent elementary schools remain at top of the chart in think tank’s annual report card

NAFTA: Talks continue through weekend in scramble to get a deal

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland called negotiations ‘perpetual’

Pulp mill fined $900,000 for leaking effluent into B.C. lake

Mackenzie Pulp Mill pleaded guilty to depositing deleterious substance into water frequented by fish

B.C.’s 2-year lobbying ban starts May 1

Office of the Registrar of Lobbyists can grant exemptions from the prohibition if public interest

Most Read