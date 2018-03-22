BC Hockey Championship kicks off in lakecity

If you like fast-paced, competitive hockey, you’re going to want to check out the BC Hockey Championship taking place at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake this weekend.

Hockey fans filled the area Wednesday for the opening ceremonies followed by the Williams Lake Timberwolves’ first game in the all-female provincials, from March 20-25.

Seven teams are vying for gold in the match-ups: North Shore Avalanche, Northern Eagles, South Island Royals, Peace River Predators, Williams Lake Timberwolves, Kamloops Blazers and the Tri Cities Predators.

The opening ceremonies saw a ceremonial puck drop by Timberwolves assistant coach Julia Flinton and a welcoming speech from Mayor Walt Cobb as all the players took to the ice.

Supported by lots of cheering fans, the T-wolves were defeated in their first match-up against the Tri Cities Predators Wednesday evening but there’s still lots of hockey to be had.

Residents are encouraged to come out and cheer on the players.

