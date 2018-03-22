BC Hockey Championship kicks off in lakecity

If you like fast-paced, competitive hockey, you’re going to want to check out the BC Hockey Championship taking place at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake this weekend.

Hockey fans filled the area Wednesday for the opening ceremonies followed by the Williams Lake Timberwolves’ first game in the all-female provincials, from March 20-25.

Seven teams are vying for gold in the match-ups: North Shore Avalanche, Northern Eagles, South Island Royals, Peace River Predators, Williams Lake Timberwolves, Kamloops Blazers and the Tri Cities Predators.

The opening ceremonies saw a ceremonial puck drop by Timberwolves assistant coach Julia Flinton and a welcoming speech from Mayor Walt Cobb as all the players took to the ice.

Supported by lots of cheering fans, the T-wolves were defeated in their first match-up against the Tri Cities Predators Wednesday evening but there’s still lots of hockey to be had.

Residents are encouraged to come out and cheer on the players.

Read more: Timberwolves have sights set on provincial gold

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Previous story
Funding talks on the agenda for Mt. Timothy Ski Area directors meeting

Just Posted

BC Hockey Championship kicks off in lakecity

Residents encouraged to cheer on the players at BC Hockey Championship

Family of wildfire evacuee wants better emergency preparedness for vulnerable people

Williams Lake’s David Jeff “fell through the cracks”

Update: Highway 20 re-opens west of Williams Lake

Highway 20 is now open 22 kilometres west of Williams Lake

Former NHL player Theo Fleury visits Esk’etemc First Nation

Abuse survivor Theo Fleury has been working with First Nations communities focusing on healing since 2009.

Williams Lake fire chief announces his retirement

After working for the city 27 years Des Webster announced his retirement Wednesday

Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

Staff let the Giant Pacific octopus go into the waters near Bowen Island so she can reproduce

‘Not well thought out:’ Arizona family slams B.C. speculation tax

American family spends half the year in vacation home on Vancouver Island

Senate backs bill to legalize recreational marijuana

Justin Trudeau reminded senators that his government was elected on a promise to legalize pot

Where Canadians buy real estate abroad: report

Hot Spots: Top 30 home-buying destinations for Canadians in the Americas

Ban on grizzly bear hunt, new rules take effect April 1

Taxidermists, tanners will have to report on any grizzly bears or parts brought to them

Ontario father grief stricken over murder of ex-wife and children

‘No words to explain,’ grieving father of slain teens says in statement

Russian Embassy calls Trudeau’s criticism of Putin unproductive

The Russian Embassy is firing back at Trudeau for criticizing President Vladimir Putin

Murder charge upgraded for man accused in Toronto gay village death

Man accused the death of a woman in the Toronto gay village had charge upgraded after new evidence

Former NHL player Theo Fleury visits B.C. First Nations community

Abuse survivor Theo Fleury has been working with communities focusing on healing since 2009 and visited Esketemc First Nation in the Cariboo this week.

Most Read

  • BC Hockey Championship kicks off in lakecity

    Residents encouraged to cheer on the players at BC Hockey Championship