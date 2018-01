Williams Lake Sportsmens Association shooters take part in annual New Years Day Turkey Shoot

Participants line up to take part in the annual New Years Day Turkey Shoot hosted by members of the Williams Lake Sportsmens Association. Angie Mindus photos

About 25 people aimed to have a good time during the first day of 2018 at the annual New Years Day Turkey Shoot Monday.

Hosted by the Williams Lake Sportsmens Association, the event included categories such as the Annie Oakley, bushwacker and 10-shot shoots.

The weather was beautiful for the event, with bright blue skies, snow-covered trees and a warming trend.

Gord Johnston chooses his target while volunteer Nancy Feeley and her son Brayden help out at the New Years Day Turkey Shoot Monday. Angie Mindus photos