4 Williams Lake youth bowlers competing at provincials March 4, 5

Autumn Tom, 9, is off to provincials as part of a Williams Lake bantam girls team. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Elsa Kunka, 8, will be competing at provincial on a bantam girls team from Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Kara-Lynn McAlpine, 13, started bowling when she was two-and-a-half years old. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake bowlers Renee O’Hara, 13, left, and Kara-Lynn McAlpine, 13, with their coach Kevin McAlpine. (Photo submitted)

Fourth youth bowlers are competing in provincials the first weekend in March.

Elsa Kunka and Autumn Tom are on the bantam girls team going to a competition in Chase and Renee O’Hara and Kara-Lynn McAlpine are on the junior girls team going to a competition in Kamloops.

“They will bowl five games on Saturday and five games on Sunday,” said Lisa McAlpine who coordinates bowling for youth in Williams Lake.

Recently zones were held in Williams Lake and in 100 Mile House.

The bantam girls placed third and qualified for provincials because there is a shortage of certain age groups in B.C., McAlpine said, noting the junior girls were one of nine teams and they held first place for all five games they played.

“We have a good feeling for our junior girls,” she said. “In 2018/2019 as bantams, they won, beating seniors and juniors that year.”

Kara-Lynn said she is excited for the weekend and a little bit nervous.

“I like attending tournaments because you meet people,” she said, noting she scores high 100s and 200s.

Autumn is a first-year bowler and said she is also looking forward to the provincials.

“It’s fun,” she said.

Also excited, Elsa has been bowling since her grandmother Judy Kunka started her off at the age of three.

“I like everything about bowling,” Elsa said.

McAlpine said Teresa Tom is coaching the bantams and Kevin McAlpine is coaching the juniors.

Cayden Kunka and Caleb Cebuliak of the seniors boys team placed third at zones.

“Unfortunately this didn’t qualify them for provincials, but I believe there were 10 to 12 teams across B.C,” McAlpine said.

