18-hole disc golf course planned for Boitanio Park Williams Lake

Hopefully by July Williams Lake area residents and visitors will be playing disc golf in Boitanio Park.

“We are pretty excited,” said Stacey Miranda, the city’s director of community services, Monday, April 25, as she confirmed the city received $341,625 from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund that will go toward the 18-hole disc golf course and an upgrade of the washrooms at Scout Island.

The city’s portion of the two projects will be $113,875.

“We’ve been working with the Cariboo Disc Golf Club on this project,” Miranda said.

In a report city council will receive at its regular meeting Tuesday, April 26, Miranda noted with the disc golf course in Boitanio Park there will be an opportunity for the public to rent discs from the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, as well as lead to organized learning sessions, tournaments and league play for youth, family and individuals.

Disc golf has been gaining popularity in many communities.

It involves throwing a golf disc from a tee area into a metal disc golf basket in a little throws as possible.

The player with the least amount of throws over a set number of baskets – usually nine or 18 – wins the game.

A timeline in Miranda’s reports indicates work beginning in June 2022 to install the disc golf course at Boitanio Park and to build the washrooms at Scout Island in September 2022.

Addition of signage, lighting and landscaping is anticipated to be completed in March 2023.

