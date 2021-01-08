Woman fined for not following public health orders at Mt. Timothy ski hill

Violation ticket issued for two offences under the CRMA via Emergency Program Act.

A 37-year-old woman has been served a $460 violation ticket for failing to follow B.C.’s public health orders at the Mt. Timothy Ski Resort.

100 Mile House RCMP Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said police received a complaint on Dec. 28 in relation to a violation of the COVID-19 Related Measures Act (CRMA). The woman, known to Mt. Timothy resort staff, had attended the ski hill for recreational purposes and entered the ski lodge without wearing a mask, contrary to the business’s policy related to the ongoing public health orders.

Mt. Timothy’s assistant general manager Launna Bell said the ski hill has a policy that masks be worn in the lodge and in the lift lines at all times, as per the provincial health orders and requirements by the Canada West Ski Association. The ski resort had clear signs advising customers that masks were mandatory inside all its buildings – policies consistent with B.C.’s public health orders. “Every ski hill has these policies,” Bell said.

The woman allegedly became confrontational with staff, causing a disturbance at the resort, Nielsen said in a media release. While she produced a medical exemption card, police allege it lacked information to assure its validity.

READ MORE: Church pastor in 105 Mile fined $2,300 in violation of public health orders

Staff asked the woman to leave and not return unless wearing a mask as per the current regulations. The woman eventually complied with the resort’s request and left the location, at which time 100 Mile House RCMP were notified of the matter.

The RCMP did not attend the ski hill but spoke with resort staff via phone and was provided with more details. Based on information supplied by witnesses and the evidence obtained, it was determined that a violation ticket would be issued.

The woman was served a violation ticket on Dec. 30 for committing two offences under the CRMA via Emergency Program Act: failure to wear face-covering in indoor public space ($230) and failure to comply with direction from an enforcement officer ($230), Nielsen said.

When Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issued the mask mandate on Nov. 19 last year, she noted people who can’t wear masks should be taken at their word. “We need to trust that people who cannot wear masks — and there are some people who cannot wear masks —we need to be able to accommodate them.”

The Free Press has reached out to the woman in this case for comment.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House