Winter weather

Today’s forecast is calling for one more day of cold temperatures and possibly some snow before temperatures in the Cariboo Chilcotin warm up.

The daytime high for Friday, Jan. 12 is expected to reach -14C but the windchill will make it feel like -26C for the morning with a risk of frostbite, according to Environment Canada.

Tonight residents can expect snow in the amount of two to four centimetres, which will suit skiers and snowboarders just fine as anticipation mounts to head to Mt. Timothy Ski Area, opening for only the second weekend this season today.

The latest snow report for Mt. Timothy on Jan. 11 said the hill had 35 cm of fresh snow and groomed runs.

DriveBC for Friday, Jan. 12 is reporting snow-covered roads with slippery sections throughout the central Interior.

Happy Friday everyone.