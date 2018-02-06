Winter storm warning issued for the B.C. Interior

Upwards of 50 centimetres of snow could fall over the next two days

A winter storm warning is in effect for the B.C. Interior that is predicted to bring between 30 and 50 centimetres of snow to the area beginning Tuesday afternoon. Sunday’s snowfall in Williams Lake, pictured above, broke a 1960 record for daily snowfall at 18.2 centimetres. Angie Mindus photo

Cariboo residents should brace themselves for a winter storm that could bring as much as 50 centimetres of snow, possibly more in Quesnel, in the next 48 hours.

Environment Canada has already issued a winter storm warning for the BC Interior, including Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House, as well as a highway alert for Highway 97 from Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit.

“Hazardous winter conditions are expected,” states the warning. “Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Road closures are possible. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

Weather forecasts predict light flurries this morning which will intensify in the afternoon and into the evening that are expected to amount to 15 to 25 centimetres. The daytime daytime will be -6C.

The storm is forecasted to stall over the Interior dumping another 15 to 25 centimetres during the day and into the evening Wednesday. Tomorrow’s daytime high will hover around 1C.

DriveBC is reporting winter driving conditions throughout the Cariboo Chilcotin, with compact snow and slippery sections on all roads. Motorists travelling on Horsefly Road east of Williams Lake should be cautious of black ice in some sections.

Buses in School District 27 are running today. Students in the district had a snow day Monday due to ice covering most roads after a rainfall Friday evening left roads in hazardous condition.

Buses in School District 28 are also running today.