Winter storm packs a wallop

Although there is a lull in the snow falling in Williams Lake Wednesday afternoon, Environment Canada’s winter storm warning is still in effect.

Between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow was expected to fall Wednesday, after receiving 7.6 centimetres Tuesday.

Another five centimetres is expecting to fall tonight.

The weather so far has created hazardous driving conditions on area roads, and was responsible for the cancellation of school bus services for School District 27.

Below are a few images of how the day has unfolded through our photographs.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

The commute home Tuesday evening was a tough one on Mackenzie Ave. in Williams Lake. Angie Mindus photos

Main streets, such as Johnson Street to the hospital in Williams Lake, have been top priorities for road crews.

Downtown Williams Lake was turned into a winter wonderful this week as predicted.

Time will tell if Williams Lake broke another snowfall record Wednesday.

Snow has been pushed into windrows throughout the downtown Wednesday. Monica Lamb Yorski photo

The downtown looks more like a winter wonderland. Monica Lamb Yorski photo

