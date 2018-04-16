Winter driving conditions persist in B.C.’s Interior

DriveBC cautioning of slushy conditions on Highway 97 from 100 Mile House to Clinton

While snow is falling south of 100 Mile House Monday morning, Williams Lake remains overcast with a 40 per cent of flurries in the early afternoon and a 40 per cent chance of rain showers in the late afternoon. Angie Mindus photo

It’s the winter that just won’t go away.

Motorists travelling south of 100 Mile House are reporting snowy conditions on Highway 97 Monday.

DriveBC is reporting the highway as being slushy with slippery sections from Clinton to 20 kilometres north of Lac La Hache.

In Williams Lake, Environment Canada is calling for a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the early afternoon and a 40 per cent chance of rain showers in the late afternoon Monday, April 16.

Tonight’s overnight low will be -2C.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will see sunshine and daytime highs of 5C, 8C and 12C.

The average high for this time of year is 11C while the average low is -1.1C.

B.C. is not the only province experiencing what feels like a prolonged winter.

Alberta residents have also seen their fair share of snow and cold.

And in Ontario, a blast of winter is threatening to cancel tonight’s Blue Jays game.

