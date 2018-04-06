Williams Lake under a blanket of white Friday morning, April 6

Cariboo receives fresh snow, with more on the way before it warms up

Williams Lake received fresh snow overnight with more snow and possibly rain expected Saturday.

The winter weather isn’t over just yet in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Motorists heading into work Friday morning can expect compact snow on most area roads as several centimetres of snow fell overnight beginning Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada is forecasting mainly cloudy skies today with a daytime high of 3C.

More precipitation is expected Saturday, by way of either rain or snow (another five centimetres is possible).

Things should start to turn around Sunday, however, with next week seeing sunshine and spring-like temperatures.