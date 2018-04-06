Williams Lake received fresh snow overnight with more snow and possibly rain expected Saturday.

Williams Lake under a blanket of white Friday morning, April 6

Cariboo receives fresh snow, with more on the way before it warms up

The winter weather isn’t over just yet in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Motorists heading into work Friday morning can expect compact snow on most area roads as several centimetres of snow fell overnight beginning Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada is forecasting mainly cloudy skies today with a daytime high of 3C.

More precipitation is expected Saturday, by way of either rain or snow (another five centimetres is possible).

Things should start to turn around Sunday, however, with next week seeing sunshine and spring-like temperatures.

Previous story
Trudeau says Trans Mountain pipeline will go through
Next story
Communities rally to support family of Yunesit’in youth killed in highway crash

Just Posted

Williams Lake under a blanket of white Friday morning, April 6

Cariboo receives fresh snow, with more on the way before it warms up

Sunshine draws family to Williams Lake

It was sunshine and better air quality that inspired Rudy and Anne… Continue reading

Quesnel Lake water quality improving with time

Researcher gives presentation on health of the lake almost four years after Mount Polley Mine tailings breach

Court inquiry into 2016 shooting wrapped up Thursday

A preliminary inquiry took place Wednesday and Thursday in Williams Lake Provincial Court for charges related to an incident that claimed the life of a 20-year-old man.

Snow falling in Williams Lake

Environment Canada predicts two to four centimetres of the white stuff for Thursday afternoon

Vancouver hockey fans bid fond farewell to Sedin twins

Endless class and mind-bending goals — what fans will miss the most about Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

B.C. chefs call for end to open-net fish farms as province reviews renewals

In open letter, 50 chefs across B.C. sign letter urging government to end 20 open-net fish farms

Canadian women win team gymnastics gold at Commonwealth Games

The Canadian women team, including Shallon Olsen of Surrey, B.C., won gymnastics gold at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Facebook: Most users may have had public data ‘scraped’

CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress next week as authorities investigate allegations that a political data-mining firm inappropriately accessed data on millions of Facebook users

Starting today, Canadians to get emergency alerts on their cellphones

As of today, the National Public Alerting System — commonly called Alert Ready — will include wireless networks

Daniel and Henrik Sedin steal the show in final home game with Canucks

Daniel scores the OT winner, off a feed from Henrik, as Vancouver beats Arizona

Committee recommends better settlement services for vulnerable refugees

Yazidi refugees face barriers in accessing affordable housing, mental health services, report says

Senators fear legal pot will hike number of Canadians barred entry to U.S.

Public Safety Minister says no reason why legalizing marijuana should create headaches at border

Fraser Institute study lists bad decisions, failure to act, as ICBC debt mounted

New Democrat government has confirmed the corporation faces a $1.3 billion loss this fiscal year

Most Read