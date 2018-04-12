Williams Lake supports Jersey Day

Canadians are showing their support today for the Humboldt Broncos.

From the House of Commons to community schools, thousands are wearing a jersey for the Saskatchewan junior A hockey team.

The Jersey Day movement was started by a group of B.C. hockey moms who wanted to do something for the team that was involved in last week’s tragic bus crash which claimed the lives now of 16 people.

Fifteen lives were lost immediately, while another life was lost Wednesday due to the accident — that of 25-year-old team trainer Dayna Brons.

The trucker driver involved in the crash was not injured.

A vigil was held in the Humboldt community Sunday.

The first funeral for the victims, that of play-by-play Humboldt announcer Tyler Bieber will be held today (April 12) at the Elgar Petersen Arena where the Broncos played their home games.