A School District 27 bus makes its way down a snow-covered road in city limits Friday morning. Williams Lake received a light dusting of snow overnight, but it is expected that much more is on the way for the weekend. Angie Mindus photo

Williams Lake sees snowfall for Friday morning commute

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for portions of Highway 16, the Pine Pass and Coquihalla

Williams Lake is under a blanket of fresh and falling snow this morning, Friday, Feb. 2, as residents make their way to school and work.

A couple centimetres fell overnight and at least a couple more is expected throughout the morning in the Cariboo Chilcotin with a daytime high reaching zero.

More snow is on the way for Friday evening and again into Saturday and Sunday.

The exact amount of snow the area will receive varies greatly on which forecast you read, with anywhere from two to 15 centimetres predicted for today and tomorrow.

Environment Canada has issued a highway alert and snowfall warnings for Highway 16 from Smithers to Terrace and another for the B.C. South Peace River and Highway 97-Pine Pass due to heavy snow expected in the region.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for the Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt, with 15 to 20 centimetres forecasted.

DriveBC is reporting that motorists in the Cariboo Chilcotin can expect compact snow with slippery and slushy sections throughout the area’s highways. There are no major incidents to report at this time, however, drivers are reminded to drive according to the conditions.

Residents should be aware that due to the recent fluctuation in temperatures, some sidewalks and parking lots around the city are treacherous for walking on, especially with fresh snow on top of icy patches.

Mt. Timothy Ski Area is reporting great conditions with five centimetres of fresh snow and a 98 centimetre base at the top of the run Slow Motion. Lift hours are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday to Sunday.

The hill reported yesterday that the road into the Mt. Timothy Ski Area is in good shape although motorists should still use caution and count on winter driving conditions.

