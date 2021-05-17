Williams Lake RCMP request public’s help in locating Jamie Haller

Jamie was possibly seen in Prince George and may be headed back to Williams Lake

The Williams Lake RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a woman wanted on three counts of theft, assault, fail to appear break and enter and two counts of failing to comply with release order.

In a statement, RCMP note Jamie was possibly seen in Prince George and may be headed back to Williams Lake.

Jamie Haller is described as: an Indigenous female, 26 years old, 5’ 3”, slender build and light brown hair (often dyed to change colour).

If located, contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your area. Do not confront Jamie Haller.

If you have any information about Jamie Janine Jean Haller or where she might be, contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477

