Williams Lake RCMP Crime Reduction Unit sees first major court success

Davey Auger was sentenced to federal time for drug and weapon offences. Auger was arrested following an extensive police investigation by the detachment’s Crime Reduction Unit and general duty members. (Photo courtesy of Facebook)

Williams Lake resident Davey Auger will be serving time in a federal penitentiary in relation to drugs and weapons charges stemming from a drugs and weapons seizure from a home on Moxon Place last year.

Auger, 21, was sentenced to four years and 11 months jail time in Williams Lake Supreme Court Wednesday, May 9. He also received a 10-year firearm prohibition.

Auger’s charges were lengthy and included possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and careless use or storage of a firearm.

Read more: RCMP seize drugs, money and weapons in Williams Lake

At the time of the bust, which occurred over the 2017 May long weekend, officers discovered more than $20,000 in cash, firearms and a variety of hard drugs believed to be crystal meth, cocaine, heroin, shatter (a derivative of hash oil) and marijuana.

The firearms, which were prohibited or modified, included a rifle and a restricted handgun.

Previous to the Moxon Place arrest, Auger was arrested early in the year at a residence at 605 Carson Street, also for multiple weapons offences.

The arrest, and now conviction of Auger is a feather in the cap of the Williams Lake RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit, whose goal it is to target drug offenders in the community and other criminal activities that increase the level of violence in Williams Lake.

The specialized police unit has been working in the city for one year, with the bust on Moxon Place a direct result of those efforts with the assistance of Williams Lake general duty members.

Most recently, the unit was responsible for nabbing several suspects in a Dial-a-dope operation and seizing a quantity of cocaine and $70,000 in cash.

Read more: Cocaine and cash seized in Dial-a-dope operation