Williams Lake police get their man in brazen hit and run Monday night

Suspect alleged to have struck truck before backing into police vehicle trying to flee

A quick response from the Williams Lake RCMP resulted in a wild arrest Monday night of a break and enter suspect.

At 6:38 p.m., Jan. 29, police were called to a report of a hit and run at the intersection of Pinchbeck Street and 7th Avenue where it is alleged a Ford station wagon struck a GMC pickup truck rendering the truck inoperable, said Const. Andrew Waters. The Ford station wagon then fled from the accident scene.

Waters said the Ford station wagon and its driver were located a short time later near Barnard Street and 4th Avenue where the suspect tried to evade police.

“While police attempted to arrest the driver, the vehicle reversed into the police vehicle with the intent of escaping. Further investigation revealed the Ford station wagon was stolen from a nearby residence and that the home had been broken into prior to the vehicle being stolen,” Waters said.

A 42-year-old man, not a resident of Williams Lake, was arrested and held in custody to appear before a judge sometime on Jan. 30. The Williams Lake RCMP have recommended the male driver be charged with Break and Enter, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Assault with a Weapon, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Property and Fail to Stop at the Scene of an Accident.

The Williams Lake RCMP ask that anyone who may have witness these events to contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211.