Williams Lake fire crews respond to Boxing Day blaze

A shop, its content and a family pet lost in fire

A Williams Lake family lost their shop, all its contents and the family dog in a devastating fire Boxing Day.

Williams Lake Fire Department Chief Des Webster said the department was called to a residence just off the Mackenzie Avenue connector and 168 Mile Road at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“It was totally engulfed when we got there,” Webster said of the blaze. “Everything was destroyed.”

The department responded to the call for help with three trucks and a water tender to put out the blaze in a 20×20 shop, which served as a shop and was also where the dog kennel was located.

Webster said the owner badly burned his hands when he tried to save the pet and was treated in hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Two pick-up trucks and a camper parked outside the building were also damaged.

Webster said the cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

