Williams Lake exploring sprinklers for every home for fire protection measure

City leaders are looking at ways to protect homes from wildfires, including rooftop sprinklers. City of Williams Lake photo

The city of Williams Lake is pursuing the possibility of providing potential sprinkling on all homes in the community and fire protection area.

During the regular meeting, Tuesday Sept. 21, Coun. Scott Nelson said the concept was developed in the District of Logan Lake, B.C. about 10 years ago.

“Logan Lake was very successful with this initiative,” Nelson said. “One of the things that helped save that community this summer during the wildfires was this very program.”

Nelson said the province will be announcing some grant programs for additional fire protection.

Mayor Walt Cobb asked if the program would include the fire protection area served by the city’s fire department, and Nelson responded that it would.

Council will be receiving a report on the potential program in the next few weeks, Nelson added.

A report titled Logan Lake, protecting homes through the installation of roof sprinklers, noted the community implemented the rooftop sprinkler program, an initiative partially funded by the municipal government which allows homeowners to purchase a rooftop sprinkler at the cost of $47 and have it installed by the fire department at no cost. The sprinklers were part of an extensive FireSmart program.



