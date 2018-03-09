Mayor Walt Cobb, city council and staff are finalizing the 2018 budget and will hold another open budget meeting on Monday, March 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo Mayor Walt Cobb, council and staff are finalizing the 2018 budget and will hold another open budget meeting on Monday, March 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake council and staff finalizing 2018 budget with zero tax rate increase

City council and staff continue to deliberate the 2018 budget and welcome the public to the next budget meeting

With roughly $30 million to work with, Williams Lake city council and staff are in the throws of finalizing the 2018 budget.

They’ve had open budget meetings at committee of the whole and will meet again Monday, March 12 from 1 to 3 p.m.

“We are trying not to increase the tax rate, although some people’s taxes will go up if their assessments went up,” Cobb said Thursday. “The province sets the assessments, we set the mill rate and right now our tax rate is $5.79 per $1,000 of assessed value.”

Cobb said one of the biggest increases in the budget in 2018 is for policing costs, which will go from $4,494,584 in 2017 to a projected $4,932,422 in 2018.

“We have no control over policing costs, they are set by the province and the federal government,” he explained, noting the increase of $437,838 in policing will have to be absorbed so council and staff will need to make cuts elsewhere.

Those cuts will most likely be in capital spending because the city does not want to cut services, he said.

The Williams Lake Fire Dept. needs to replace one of its trucks, but Cobb is hoping they can ask the fire commissioner if they can put that purchase off until next year.

One of the capital expenditures that needs to remain on the books is paving and $1.2 million has been budgeted for it in 2018.

There is some money left from 2017’s paving budget because of the early snowfall in October that shut down operations, so that will be used in 2018 as well, he said.

On the debt front, Cobb said since his council was elected in 2014, the debt has dropped from $14,137,787 to $11,274,682.

In the future, maintaining a zero per cent tax rate increase won’t be as easy, he admitted.

“We’ve done it for three years, but can’t necessarily continue because there’s inflation alone,” he added. “If we were to raise property taxes by two percent, on an average home assessed at $213,000 it would mean an additional $24 a year.”

Previous story
Meeting of the minds

Just Posted

Williams Lake council and staff finalizing 2018 budget with zero tax rate increase

City council and staff continue to deliberate the 2018 budget and welcome the public to the next budget meeting

Meeting of the minds

New and former Xeni Gwet’in chiefs meet following change in leadership

U.S. ecologist’s megafires message timely for planning Cariboo Chilcotin’s future

Restoring our forests to be fire-resilient is key to moving forward, U.S. ecologist said

Breastfeeding Art Expo opens at Station House

Gallery exhibit celebrates breastfeeding

Accommodation tax approved for Cariboo Chilcotin Coast

Three per cent tax to be added on May 1

Canada unveils new $10 bill featuring black businesswoman

Viola Desmond refused to leave a ‘whites-only’ section of a segregated movie theatre in Nova Scotia

B.C. housing prices forecast to stay high despite moderating demand: BCREA

Experts predict that residential sales will dip by 8.6 per cent – or 94,855 units – in 2018

Reconcili-ACTION gives Canadians next steps for reconciliation

Community leaders from around Canada are issuing weekly challenges as part of the #Next150 campaign

2 dogs die in attacks as deep snow pushes B.C. cougars out of Cariboo forests

Conservation Office fielding three to five calls a week in the Cariboo due to deep snow

B.C. judge rejects Winston Blackmore’s challenge of polygamy prosecution laws

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court of having multiple wives

Poster in B.C. schools about white privilege hits nerve with some parents

Schools in the Gold Trail District display posters of officials sharing experiences with racism

VIDEO: Inside look at B.C. biofuel facility that turns food to fuel

City of Surrey says project is a ‘milestone’ in municipal waste management

BCHL Today: Prince George and Powell River close to moving on

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Prince Rupert Grain cancels 350,000 tonnes of business

Average of 18-day wait time for grain vessels in Port of Prince Rupert on B.C.’s North Coast

Most Read