Light snow greeted Cariboo residents Wednesday morning. Environment Canada is forecasting cooler temperatures until Sunday, at which point the weather is expected to turn around and give us more warmth and sunshine into next week. Angie Mindus photo

Where is spring?

Light snow and cool temperatures in the forecast for the rest of the week

It’s the winter that just won’t end.

Cariboo residents woke up to light snow Wednesday morning and a temperature of -4C.

The snow is expected to taper off later in the day today, with a mix of sun and clouds and a daytime high of 3C in the forecast.

Environment Canada is calling for light snow every day for the rest of the week and below freezing nighttime temperatures until Sunday, April 8.

DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slushy sections on both the Horsefly and Likely Roads Wednesday morning, and compact ice on Highway 20 from Alexis Creek to Tatla Lake. No issues are being reported for Highway 97 in the Williams Lake area, however, DriveBC is warning of slippery sections north of Quesnel.

If you are one of the thousands of Cariboo Chilcotin residents longing for warmer, springtime temperatures, it looks as though the weather will take a turn for the better next week with double digits in the forecast and lots of sunshine beginning Monday, April 9 where the predicted daytime highs will reach 13C.

Previous story
Suspect arrested without incident
Next story
Local enthusiasts react to new off-road vehicle rules

Just Posted

Tolko gears up for processing wildfire timber in Williams Lake

Tolko spends more than $1 million at Soda Creek sawmill accommodating Douglas-fir

Where is spring?

Light snow and cool temperatures in the forecast for the rest of the week

Wildfire recovery classic car cruise to travel through Cariboo in July

Classic car enthusiasts return to support Cariboo one year after fires

Suspect arrested without incident

A male had allegedly made threats of physical harm

CRD byelection advance poll underway Tuesday

It’s the last day to vote in the advance poll before general voting day on April 7

UPDATED: Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season

Vancouver Canucks stars say they’re done in 2018

Alberta premier heads to Toronto, U.S. to build support for pipelines

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she will soon be heading to Toronto and New York to rally support among business leaders for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

YouTube shooter told family members she ‘hated’ the company

The woman opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in California, wounding three people before taking her own life

4 presumed dead in California Marine helicopter crash

On Tuesday, a CH-53E Super Stallion went down shortly after 2:30 p.m., during a training mission near El Centro, Calif.

Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before House panel on April 11

The leaders of a key House oversight committee say Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to testify April 11

After a drenching, Commonwealth Games open on a bright note

Prince Charles attended the opening ceremony for the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast, Australia

Theodore nets shootout winner as Vegas beats Vancouver 5-4 in a thriller

Sedin twins play final home game with Canucks on Thursday

B.C. family’s Panama Canal cruise turned into construction zone

Cecilia Jenkins said a major construction project began moments after leaving a dock in Miami

REPORT: Money laundered through B.C. casinos for years

B.C. attorney general reviewing report aimed at ending money laundering

Most Read