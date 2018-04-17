What’s all the noise?

City of Williams Lake staff have a section of First Avenue closed Tuesday between Proctor and Borland Streets.
Crews are working to repair underground sewer lines.
The work, while loud, is necessary and expected to be completed by Wednesday.
