It’s loud and dusty on First Avenue in Williams Lake Tuesday where crews work to repair underground lines. Angie Mindus photo

What’s all the noise?

City crews work to repair sewer lines on First Avenue

City of Williams Lake staff have a section of First Avenue closed Tuesday between Proctor and Borland Streets.

Crews are working to repair underground sewer lines.

The work, while loud, is necessary and expected to be completed by Wednesday.

Miocene Volunteer Fire Dept. hosting FireSmart session
Cocaine and cash seized in dial-a-dope operation

