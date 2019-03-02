Weather Update: In like a lamb

Clear skies are expected throughout the weekend and the majority of the next week here in the lakecity. patrick Davies Photo.

A sunny but cold weekend is expected to be followed by a warm week in the Williams Lake area.

This morning the skies are clear and the sun is shining with, temperatures sitting around -21C expected to rise to around -13C to -1oC before cooling off overnight to -23C. There is a risk of frostbite in the early hours of the morning.

Sunday morning will bring with it more sun and low -17C with a high of -10C, starting off a warming trend for the new week. Temperatures are expected to rise into the high negative digits, with some forecasts even predicting 3C by next Saturday. During the week skies are expected to be largely clear of clouds allowing the sun to shine brightly.

As such, there are few road hazards to report this morning. Highway 20, as usual, has stretches of compact slippery snow drivers should look out for if driving north towards Bella Coola and Anahim Lake this morning.

Starting at the beginning of Highway 20 to Rainbow Range Trail Head for 97.2 km, Hunlen Falls Turner Lake Trailhead and Kaplan Mountain Road for 40.7 km and Graham Lake Access No.2 Road and Stum Lake Road for 109.3 km are all areas to watch for slippery stretches of compact snow.

It seems that, so far at least March is entering a lamb. It remains to be seen if it will leave like a lion.