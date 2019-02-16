WEATHER: Few sunny days but warmer temperatures are on the horizon

Today is forecasted to be the coldest day in the lakecity this week

Partially cloudy days are expected to be the norm for the rest of the week with the most sunny day expected to be Sunday. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

A warming trend is set to end the cold snap Williams Lake has endured for the last few weeks.

This overcast morning will be the coldest day of the week at -13C, with a wind chill brought on by wind gusts of 16 km/h making the day feel more like -19C. The clouds are expected to break some in the morning and more in the afternoon, with an expected high of -8C.

Sunday will be mainly sunny throughout the day with a high of -11C that feels like -16. Throughout the rest of the week, highs are expected to be in the negative single digits, with snow and minor flurries expected sporadically with a maximum of 10 centimetres predicted over the next few days.

Driving conditions remain relatively favourable across the Cariboo with no major road or weather warnings issued at this time. Compact snow along Highway 20 is the only hazard with stretches reported between Graham Street and Highway 97 for 111.8 km, from Alexis Creek Approaching Williams Lake. Drive B.C. advises watching for slippery sections.

Compact snow along Highway 20 can be found between Olsen Drive Road and Rainbow Range Trailhead near Bella Coola, Hunlen Falls TUrners Lakes Trailhead and Sawmill Creek Road for 136.7 km towards Anahim Lake and Graham Lake Acess Number Two Road and Puntzi Lake Road for 48.5 km near Talta Lake.

In the lakecity itself, roads are still a mix of slush and ice from the recent warm weather so as always drive with extra caution in the winter.