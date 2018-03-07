VIDEO: In Conversation, with our guest Mayor Walt Cobb

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb discusses various current topics in the lakecity, such as parking variances, electronic monitoring for prolific offenders, revamping a portion of the bike park for a remote control car track, the city’s budget and, of course, cattle grazing within the city limits. Angie Mindus photo

Williams Lake Tribune’s editor Angie Mindus hosts an off-the-cuff interview with Mayor Walt Cobb, in Episode 2

This week we found Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb on First Ave. in the lakecity, where he wanted to talk about the site of the future 39-unit low income housing apartments, set to begin construction in the spring.

At Tuesday evening’s council meeting, council approved a variance to allow a reduction in parking from 78 to 41 spaces.

As part of our video series, In Conversation with our guest Mayor Walt Cobb, Walt also answered some questions surrounding current topics in the lakecity, such as parking variances, electronic monitoring for prolific offenders, revamping a portion of the bike park for a remote control car track, the city’s budget and, of course, cattle grazing within the city limits.

