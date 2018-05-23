A vehicle fire stopped traffic on Second Avenue on Williams Lake, across from the School District 27 board office. Tara Sprickerhoff photo

Vehicle fire sends plume of smoke into the air in Williams Lake

Dune buggy catches fire after a loud “bang”

A plume of black smoke was visible across Williams Lake Wednesday afternoon after a dune buggy caught fire on Second Avenue.

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department were quick to put out the blaze, which started at about 4 p.m.

On scene, the driver, John Smith, who was unharmed, told the Tribune he heard a “bang” and had enough time to pull over, grab the insurance papers, and phone the fire department.

“I shut it off, but it was already on fire.”

He had initially parked it up the road, but the vehicle after bursting into flames rolled down the small hill and into a patch of lilac bushes.

The vehicle belongs to his girlfriend, he said, and he had just had new seats put in.

Smith said it only took about five minutes from when he heard the bang to when the buggy was completely on fire.

 

Firefighters quickly put out a fire in a dune buggy along Second Avenue in Williams Lake, across from the School District 27 board office. Tara Sprickerhoff photo

Lindsey Shewchuk photo

Lindsey Shewchuk photo

Lindsey Shewchuk photo

