Tidy up Williams Lake

The City of Williams Lake wants you to be a good neighbour and citizen this spring

City crews were out in full force cleaning all the rocks, dirt and debris from city sidewalks during the first official week of spring. Angie Mindus photo

Submitted by the City of Williams Lake

As we enter spring and warmer weather approaches, the City of Williams Lake would like to remind residents of a few responsibilities we all share. These regulations are in place to help municipal works, as well as to ensure everyone in our community can live in comfort.

Sprinkling restrictions commence on April 1 and run until September 30. Give us a call for more specifics on these regulations.

As the weather improves, more of us will have our windows open. Please ensure dogs are kept quiet, so as to not disturb your neighbours.

Be sure to check your fences before you start leaving your dog outside for the day. Winter weather may have created some new opportunities for some canine escape artists.

Don’t forget to clean up after your pup too! Bring some bags. There’s no shame in being a responsible dog owner!

Please ensure your garbage/recycling carts are only on the curb for your collection day. Not only is this a bylaw requirement, it also ensures municipal works can perform street sweeping operations, improves traffic flow, and generally looks nicer.

Now is the time to tidy up your lawn and get your mower ready. A clean, well maintained yard is not only appealing, it keeps neighbours neighbourly. If you have a rental property, talk to your tenant about what they’re responsible for.

Now that it’s spring, we all have a role to play in keeping Williams Lake beautiful.

Let’s all do our part – be the change you want to see!

Further information on specific regulations can be obtained by contacting Bylaw Services: 250-392-4321.

For any concerns regarding snow removal operations, please contact Municipal Services: 250-392-1784.