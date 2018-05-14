The Horsefly River at the bridge is full with water as snow in the nearby mountains melt. Angie Mindus photo

Things are heating up

Waterways expected to rise with hot daytime temperatures

It’s shaping up to be a week of hot weather and high water through much of B.C.

After a weekend of near 30C weather, the Horsefly River is just starting to flow over its banks at the bridge with water creeping into the day use area along the river and closer to the road.

There are currently no flood warnings, however, in the Williams Lake area, according to the BC River Forecast Centre.

Read more: Unseasonable heat melts heavy snowpacks in B.C., making more floods likely

Environment Canada is calling for sunny skies and above average temperatures for most of the week.

Today and Tuesday’s temperature is expected to reach 28C. Wednesday the daytime high should reach 26C with some rain expected for Thursday and daytime high of 22C.

Friday should reach a high of 24C, before things heat up again Saturday and Sunday with daytime highs of 27C on the long weekend.

