Thieves target vehicles parked at Williams Lake Regional Airport

Mayor Walt Cobb said city is looking into purchasing more cameras

Recent break and enter of vehicles at the Williams Lake Regional Airport have inspired the city to look at upgrading its security system, said Mayor Walt Cobb Tuesday.

“Staff are getting a quote right now on more cameras,” said Cobb, noting the break-ins took place a couple of weeks ago.

He also said during opening hours someone walked into the terminal and tried to break in to one of the vending machines.

“Somebody on the airline side heard them, hollered at them and they ran away,” Cobb said, noting Williams Lake RCMP have been asked to do more patrols in the area.

Cobb said suspects have cut the fence and accessed the are from the Wildwood side, riding in on ATVs, rather than driving up on the airport road.

