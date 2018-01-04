A section of the downtown is closed to prepare for the start of Rogers Hometown Hockey in Williams Lake. Trucks arrived before the sun came up Thursday morning. Angie Mindus photo

They’re here!

Portions of the downtown are closed as Rogers Hometown Hockey starts set-up in Williams Lake

Rogers Hometown Hockey trucks arrived before the sun Thursday to get started on what is sure to be an exciting weekend in Williams Lake.

Williams Lake was chosen by Rogers as a venue for the popular road tour to help the city recover following the devastating 2017 wildfires.

RELATED: Williams Lake will host Rogers Hometown Hockey tour

Excitement has been mounting for weeks as many young hockey players and their parents hope to catch a glimpse of famed hockey broadcaster Ron McLean, who will be in town for the event with co-host Tara Slone.

For a complete schedule of events leading up to the live broadcast of Sunday’s game between Vancouver and Montreal, click here.

