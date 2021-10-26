Tesla superchargers now open at Prosperity Ridge in Williams Lake

The project was developed, in part, with the support of Natural Resources Canada

Eight new Tesla Supercharger stalls are now open at the Prosperity Ridge Shopping Centre in Williams Lake.(City of Williams Lake photo)

Following more than five months of construction, eight new Tesla Supercharger stalls are now open at the Prosperity Ridge Shopping Centre in Williams Lake.

The supercharger station has been installed near the centre of the parking lot, with amenities within walking distance including Subway, Dollarama, Walmart, Winners and Sport Chek, among others, noted the city of Williams Lake in a news release.

The new, supercharger site stalls (250 kW) and one Tesla-owned and operated Flo Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) stall will offer additional convenience to electric vehicle operators in Williams Lake.

According to Tesla, who paid for the installation of the chargers, its new superchargers can increase vehicle driving range by up to 320 kilometres in just 15 minutes of charging.

Other communities along the Highway 97 corridor are slated to receive charging stations, including Quesnel, Prince George and Cache Creek, by the end of the year.

“The City of Williams Lake is thrilled to be able to further accommodate the growing demand for electric vehicles,” Mayor Walt Cobb says. “This latest charging station is located in a busy shopping area used by many residents which will help make using electric vehicles more attractive, and will help cut down on vehicle gas emissions.”

This project was developed, in part, with the support of Natural Resources Canada and includes charging infrastructure for all vehicle makes.

Other charging stations in Williams Lake are located at Williams Lake City Hall on Mart Street, the Super 8 Motel on Broadway Avenue South, the Ramada Inn on Lakeview Crescent and at Thompson Rivers University on Western Avenue.

