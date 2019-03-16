Thanks to high temperatures snow is melting across Williams Lake today leaving the streets snow free. Patrick Davies photo.

Temperatures soar this weekend and into the week

A mini-heatwave is coming to the Cariboo-Chilcotin for the next few days

For the first time in months, temperatures are expected to rise in the positive double digits starting this weekend.

The lakecity was greeted Saturday morning with overcast skies and early morning temperatures of -2C that have since risen to 0C with the clearing of the clouds. Clouds are expected to persist throughout the day, however, for a partially sunny day with an expected high of 9C. With this warm come a 30 per cent chance of showers throughout the day. Overnight temperatures are expected to fall back to around -2C.

This warming trend is only expected to increase over the next few sunny days with highs predicted to be, on average, hovering around 12C for most of the week. Environment Canada, meanwhile predicts a high approaching 17C for next Saturday, March 22.

Warm weather also brings with it less snow and adverse traffic conditions, though compact snow is still reported up north along Highway 20. Watch for compact snow west of Bella Coola between Olsen Drive and Rainbow Ridge Trailhead 77.7 km and between Hunlen Falls Turner Lake Trailhead and Kappan Mountain Road for 40.7 km approaching Anahim Lake, with muddy sections also reported.

Otherwise driving should be easy across the lakecity this morning.

Previous story
Tsilhqot’in gather sacred water from Teztan Biny for Vancouver World Water Day event

Just Posted

Tsilhqot’in gather sacred water from Teztan Biny for Vancouver World Water Day event

The Nation is asking supporters to gather outside the BC Court of Appeal for the ceremony on Friday, March 22

Scout Island’s annual banquet coming up next month

Chris Shepherd will be the featured speaker discussing the primates of Southeast Asia

MISSING: Police ask public to help find 12-year-old girl last seen at 150 Mile House

Rebecca Mann was last seen in the early morning hours on Pigeon Road

CRD: Are you ready for the spring melt?

It’s time to think about spring emergency preparedness

Tatla Lake school getting $90,000 grant for new playground

The minister of education announced 50 grants for playgrounds across B.C.

VIDEO: B.C. logging truck had a close call minutes before it crashed

Dashcam video shows logging truck nearly lose its balance over a bridge

Wheelchair boxing demo prompts jab at national movement

Shuswap boxing coach spearheads initiative for disabled athletes with international assistance

WorksSafeBC almost done ammonia probe 1.5 years after Fernie arena tragedy

Statutory agency inspects ammonia-based fish processing facilities, follows up outstanding orders

Former Kelowna social worker facing four new civil lawsuits in fraud case

Robert Riley Saunders now has 10 lawsuits against him

When gunman advanced on New Zealand mosque, 1 man ran at him

Abdul Aziz, 48, is being hailed as a hero for preventing more deaths during Friday prayers in New Zealand

Prank to produced: Remembering the daredevils who waterskied behind a B.C. ferry

A look back at SS Princess Marguerite and her adventures as a ski boat

Edmonton boy found unharmed, Amber Alert cancelled

Mother and son found in Calgary following Amber Alert

Devils rally to burn Canucks 3-2 in shootout

Vancouver held 2-0 lead early in third period

Astronaut’s visit uplifts B.C. community still reeling from wildfires

Chris Hadfield joins field-research team in Telegraph Creek

Most Read