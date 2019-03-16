Temperatures soar this weekend and into the week

A mini-heatwave is coming to the Cariboo-Chilcotin for the next few days

For the first time in months, temperatures are expected to rise in the positive double digits starting this weekend.

The lakecity was greeted Saturday morning with overcast skies and early morning temperatures of -2C that have since risen to 0C with the clearing of the clouds. Clouds are expected to persist throughout the day, however, for a partially sunny day with an expected high of 9C. With this warm come a 30 per cent chance of showers throughout the day. Overnight temperatures are expected to fall back to around -2C.

This warming trend is only expected to increase over the next few sunny days with highs predicted to be, on average, hovering around 12C for most of the week. Environment Canada, meanwhile predicts a high approaching 17C for next Saturday, March 22.

Warm weather also brings with it less snow and adverse traffic conditions, though compact snow is still reported up north along Highway 20. Watch for compact snow west of Bella Coola between Olsen Drive and Rainbow Ridge Trailhead 77.7 km and between Hunlen Falls Turner Lake Trailhead and Kappan Mountain Road for 40.7 km approaching Anahim Lake, with muddy sections also reported.

Otherwise driving should be easy across the lakecity this morning.