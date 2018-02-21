Suspects sought in mall altercation

Williams Lake RCMP employed the use of the local police dog Tuesday night to pick up the track of a suspect wanted for questioning in a verbal altercation at the mall. Angie Mindus photo

With the aid of the detachment’s police dog, members of the Williams Lake RCMP combed the streets and back alleys Tuesday night in search of suspects linked to an earlier report of someone threatening violence.

General duty members and the police dog service could be seen walking along the busy areas of Carson Drive, Nineth Avenue and McKinnon Road at about 6:30 p.m. looking for suspects.

Insp. Jeff Pelley of the Williams Lake RCMP said his officers were investigating a report of a threat of violence involving multiple suspects in an incident at 5:20 p.m. near Boitanio Mall, where it is alleged a suspect pulled a knife during a verbal altercation and then fled the scene.

“The track ended without a suspect apprehended,” Pelley said Wednesday. “But we have identified one of the suspects.”

Pelley is asking anyone who may have witnessed the altercation near the mall to contact police.