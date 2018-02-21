Williams Lake RCMP employed the use of the local police dog Tuesday night to pick up the track of a suspect wanted for questioning in a verbal altercation at the mall. Angie Mindus photo

Suspects sought in mall altercation

Williams Lake police dog tries to find track of fleeing suspects

With the aid of the detachment’s police dog, members of the Williams Lake RCMP combed the streets and back alleys Tuesday night in search of suspects linked to an earlier report of someone threatening violence.

General duty members and the police dog service could be seen walking along the busy areas of Carson Drive, Nineth Avenue and McKinnon Road at about 6:30 p.m. looking for suspects.

Insp. Jeff Pelley of the Williams Lake RCMP said his officers were investigating a report of a threat of violence involving multiple suspects in an incident at 5:20 p.m. near Boitanio Mall, where it is alleged a suspect pulled a knife during a verbal altercation and then fled the scene.

“The track ended without a suspect apprehended,” Pelley said Wednesday. “But we have identified one of the suspects.”

Pelley is asking anyone who may have witnessed the altercation near the mall to contact police.

 

Previous story
Making Williams Lake rural accessibility capital of B.C. still a dream

Just Posted

Suspects sought in mall altercation

Williams Lake police dog tries to find track of fleeing suspects

4-H members take to the slopes and prep speeches

4-H leader Linda Bartsch recieves award for Outstanding Volunteer Leader

Greyhound cleared to end routes in northern B.C., Vancouver Island

Company says nine routes have dropped 30% in ridership in last five years

Light snow falling in Williams Lake

Temperatures expected to warm up for the weekend

Making Williams Lake rural accessibility capital of B.C. still a dream

Accessibility Advisory Committee chair George Atamanenko continues to pursue making Williams Lake more accessible.

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

BC BUDGET: New money helps seniors’ care shortage

Job stability for care aides key to recruitment, union leader says

Mixed messages on B.C.’s efforts to cool hot housing market

Economist says undersupply of homes in Metro Vancouver, Victoria and Kelowna will keep prices high

Foot found near Victoria belonged to missing Washington man

Coroner says no foul play suspected in death of 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto

Questions raised over B.C. NDP’s childcare budget plan

Advocates concerned how to fill 22,000 new spaces for early childhood educators

B.C. family first to receive reimbursement for life-altering arthritis drug

Effective medication used to treat rare form of juvenile arthritis costs $19,000 a month

IIO: Kamloops RCMP did not have to report shooting

The IIO is not investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Kamloops in 2017

No smoke alarm, faulty cord contributed to fatal B.C. fire

Faulty electric cord and power source connected to space heater believed to have caused flames

Walmart partners online grocery service to bring Vancouver home delivery

Move expands upon similar efforts announced last November to grow home delivery service

Most Read