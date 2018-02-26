The sun is shining over Williams Lake Monday to kick off the work week. Angie Mindus photo

Sunshine and mild temperatures for Williams Lake Monday

Above zero temperatures predicted for the work week

Sunshine and warmer temperatures will be the dominating weather story in the Cariboo Monday, Feb. 26.

Residents can expect mainly sunny skies with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon and a high near zero.

Environment Canada is calling for a few flurries beginning Monday evening and ending after midnight followed by a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight and a low of -6C. The wind will be southeast at 20 kilometres per hour becoming light after midnight.

Tuesday through to Friday the forecast predicts cloudy skies, a chance of flurries each day and daytime temperatures just above zero.

Road conditions throughout the area are described as compact snow with slippery sections with no major incidents, according to DriveBC.

Road conditions on the Coquihalla highway are believed to be the cause of a multi-vehicle accident Sunday evening involving many vehicles and buses.

Read more: Coquihalla fully reopen after crashes send 29 to hospital

Break in the snow and cold forecast for Cariboo residents
Community income tax program volunteers readying to help Williams Lake in March

