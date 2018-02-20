Those working in logging are taking advantage of the cold weather to transport their goods to mill yards such at Tolko Industries in Williams Lake, seen here Tuesday morning. Angie Mindus photo

Sun expected to shine over Williams Lake as ice fog lifts

Snow is in the forecast for Wednesday

If you like sunny days, you’re going to love what’s in store for the weather today (Tuesday, Feb. 20).

Environment Canada is calling for bright sunny skies and a daytime high of -10C. Residents in Williams Lake woke up to ice fog patches over the city, but that is expected to clear up this morning.

Tonight the temperatures will dip back down to -20C, and snow is expected for Wednesday, with two to four centimetres of the white stuff in the forecast.

The long range forecast calls for more snow on Friday, and daytime highs averaging -4C with sun into the weekend.

DriveBC not not reporting any major incidents on area roads (as of Tuesday morning).

It was cold at Mt. Timothy Ski Area last weekend, but the conditions more than made up for it with a mid-mountain base of 140 centimetres and brilliant blue skies.

It looks like weather conditions will make for a perfect day at the hill this coming weekend.

Hazy start to the day on South Lakeside

