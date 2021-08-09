From Aug. 9 - Aug. 14 the Alexis Creek Health Centre will be closed due to staffing shortages and patients are asked to make an appointment with their physician or access services at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

From Aug. 9 - Aug. 14 the Alexis Creek Health Centre will be closed due to staffing shortages and patients are asked to make an appointment with their physician or access services at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Staffing shortage shutters Alexis Creek Health Centre Aug. 9 – 14

Patients are asked to call their doctor, or access Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Due to staffing unavailability the Alexis Creek Health Centre will be closed Monday, Aug. 9 – Aug. 14.

Interior Health said area residents requiring services should make an appointment with their physician or call 8-1-1.

“Patients can access services at Cariboo Memorial Hospital,” the health authority noted in a public service announcement, adding anyone requiring emergency services should call 9-1-1. “If you are unaware what services you need, please call 8-1-1 to speak to a registered nurse.”

Interior Health apologized for the ‘temporary’ interruption of normal services. The Alexis Creek Health Centre is normally open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.

On Sunday, Aug. 8, Interior Health also announced it had begun returning care home residents to the 100 Mile House because of evacuation alerts being lifted.

READ MORE: Care home residents return to 100 Mile after evacuation alerts lifted

“Over the coming days, Interior Health will transport 124 residents who have been evacuate back to 100 Mile House from Merritt, Kamloops, Salmon Arm and Williams Lake.”


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboo Regional DistrictHealthWilliams Lake

Previous story
Man in hospital after black bear attack near Vanderhoof

Just Posted

From Aug. 9 - Aug. 14 the Alexis Creek Health Centre will be closed due to staffing shortages and patients are asked to make an appointment with their physician or access services at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Staffing shortage shutters Alexis Creek Health Centre Aug. 9 – 14

The 100 Mile District General Hospital remains open. (File photo)
Care home residents return to 100 Mile after evacuation alert lifted

The seniors living at Redwood Residences Assisted Living were happy to welcome two new tenants in a pair of white roosters. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Roosters make residents crow at Quesnel assisted living home

Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk 2021 will kick off Saturday, Aug. 14 with a parking lot party. (Image submitted)
Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk 2021 to feature 32 artists at 31 locations