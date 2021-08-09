Staffing shortage shutters Alexis Creek Health Centre Aug. 9 – 14

Due to staffing unavailability the Alexis Creek Health Centre will be closed Monday, Aug. 9 – Aug. 14.
Interior Health said area residents requiring services should make an appointment with their physician or call 8-1-1.
“Patients can access services at Cariboo Memorial Hospital,” the health authority noted in a public service announcement, adding anyone requiring emergency services should call 9-1-1. “If you are unaware what services you need, please call 8-1-1 to speak to a registered nurse.”
Interior Health apologized for the ‘temporary’ interruption of normal services. The Alexis Creek Health Centre is normally open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
On Sunday, Aug. 8, Interior Health also announced it had begun returning care home residents to the 100 Mile House because of evacuation alerts being lifted.
“Over the coming days, Interior Health will transport 124 residents who have been evacuate back to 100 Mile House from Merritt, Kamloops, Salmon Arm and Williams Lake.”
