Staffing shortage shutters Alexis Creek Health Centre Aug. 9 – 14

Patients are asked to call their doctor, or access Cariboo Memorial Hospital

From Aug. 9 - Aug. 14 the Alexis Creek Health Centre will be closed due to staffing shortages and patients are asked to make an appointment with their physician or access services at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Due to staffing unavailability the Alexis Creek Health Centre will be closed Monday, Aug. 9 – Aug. 14.

Interior Health said area residents requiring services should make an appointment with their physician or call 8-1-1.

“Patients can access services at Cariboo Memorial Hospital,” the health authority noted in a public service announcement, adding anyone requiring emergency services should call 9-1-1. “If you are unaware what services you need, please call 8-1-1 to speak to a registered nurse.”

Interior Health apologized for the ‘temporary’ interruption of normal services. The Alexis Creek Health Centre is normally open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.

On Sunday, Aug. 8, Interior Health also announced it had begun returning care home residents to the 100 Mile House because of evacuation alerts being lifted.

READ MORE: Care home residents return to 100 Mile after evacuation alerts lifted

“Over the coming days, Interior Health will transport 124 residents who have been evacuate back to 100 Mile House from Merritt, Kamloops, Salmon Arm and Williams Lake.”



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboo Regional DistrictHealthWilliams Lake