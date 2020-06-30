Special weather statement in effect for Quesnel and Williams Lake

Environment Canada says 20 to 40 mm of rain is possible through Thursday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Quesnel and Williams Lake stating that 20 to 40 mm of rain is possible between Tuesday June 30 and Thursday July 2. (NEWS file photo)

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Quesnel and Williams Lake warning residents to be prepared for “heavy rain” starting tonight and continuing through Thursday July 2.

According to Environment Canada, a low pressure system developing over Southern Alberta today will intensify as it moves northward into Northern Alberta by Wednesday evening. The system will funnel rain across the central interior.

Showers will transition into rain, heavy at times, tonight or Wednesday morning. The rain will taper off on Thursday morning, but showers are likely Thursday afternoon.

“Current guidance suggests 20 to 40 mm of rain is possible through Thursday, with the higher rainfall amounts expected over the mountains,”states Environment Canada. “However, there remains some uncertainty about just how much rain will fall during this prolonged event. In addition to the widespread synoptic rain, thunderstorms will have the potential of adding 15-25 mm over short periods.”

Environment Canada is also warning that the rainfall may cause flooding in rivers throughout the region.

“There is also significant concern for moderate rain and flows in the Quesnel River (Cariboo Mountains), the North Thompson (Blue River/Clearwater region), and South Thompson (Shuswap),” states Environment Canada. “Although the rainfall amounts may not be exceptionally heavy, the severity of this event pertains to the resulting rising rivers.”

Environment Canada my issue rainfall warnings as the system further develops and confidence in rainfall amounts increases.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

