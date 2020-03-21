Social distancing, limits on popular items enforced at Williams Lake grocery store

Save-On-Foods in Williams Lake has taken steps needed to enforce social distancing in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Inside the store in Williams Lake Saturday, March 21, there was signage throughout reminding customers of the two-metre social distance needed between each other at check-outs, as well as notices in various departments asking customers to be respectful of others’ needs and to limit meat purchases and other high-demand items.

Certain staples, such as flour, sugar, eggs and tomato sauce, were out Saturday, however, the government has promised the food supply chain is strong throughout the provincial and country.

On Friday, March 20, Save-On-Foods announced that employees working through the COVID-19 pandemic will receive a wage increase of $2 per hour retroactive from March 8.

The store also stopped the use of reusable bags, bottle returns and has temporarily sectioned off the bulk foods area in response to COVID-19 concerns.

Home Hardware in Williams Lake has also taken steps to protect customers and workers, with temporary rails and shields put in place.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has asked B.C. residents to stay home as the provincial tries to “flattened the curve” of the COVID-19 outbreak. She said residents should only go to the grocery store if needed and seniors should take all measures to stay home, and have others shop for them.

