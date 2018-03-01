Snowfall warning in place for Chilcotin

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Chilcotin.

“Snow heavy at times will continue over the southern Bulkley Valley tonight as an advancing Arctic front continues to clash with moist Pacific air. Heavy snow will also develop over the Chilcotin this evening,” reports Environment Canada.

“Snowfall accumulations from the storm so far have been quite variable. Burns Lake received eight centimetres today while an unofficial report from Takysie Lake reported 25 centimetres.”

For the Chilcotin, 10 centimetres of snowfall accumulation is expected tonight and another five centimetres is expected Friday morning before the snow ends late Friday afternoon.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” cautions Environment Canada.

In Williams Lake, periods of snow is in the forecast for overnight, with two to four centimetres expected by morning, and another two centimetres is predicted to fall during the day Friday.