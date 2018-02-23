Snowfall warning in effect for Williams Lake Friday, Feb 23

Several centimetres of snow is expected to fall in the Cariboo region

A snowfall warning is in effect for Williams Lake Friday morning, Feb. 23. Angie Mindus photo

The good news is it warmed up overnight in the Cariboo.

The bad news is there is a snowfall warning in effect for the areas of Williams Lake and Quesnel.

Environment Canada issued the alert at 4:48 a.m. Friday morning, Feb 23, for the Cariboo north including Quesnel and Cariboo south including Williams Lake.

Snowfall with amounts totalling 10 centimetres is expected.

“A trough of low pressure moving through the central Interior of B.C. will produce widespread snow this morning,” states Environment Canada. “The snow will ease this afternoon as the trough moves to the south.”

Motorists should be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

The temperature in Williams Lake started at -12C but is expected to rise to -6C.

Winter hasn’t wanted to let go its grip on the central Interior this year, with daily snowfall records broken more than once in February.

DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slippery sections on local highways, but no major issues as of 7:20 a.m.