Environment Canada is forecasting snow and cooler temperatures for the Interior in the coming days. Angie Mindus photo

Snow is on the way for the Cariboo Chilcotin

Colder temperature to set in by mid-week

Snow is in the forecast for today and into the weekend for the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Environment Canada is calling for two cms of snow to fall in the Williams Lake area Friday afternoon, Jan. 26, with a daytime high of -3C.

Another two cm of snow is expected to fall Saturday morning with a daytime high of -6C and snow is in the forecast for Sunday and Monday as well. Colder temperatures are expected by mid-week.

For those considering travel to the Edmonton area, a snowfall warning is in effect for our neighbouring province currently.

DriveBC is reporting area road conditions typical for winter driving, with slippery sections on Highway 97, Highway 20 and the Likely and Horsefly Roads.

