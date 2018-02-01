Conditions are perfect on the lake for skating right now, but that might change with snow in the forecast for the next several days. Angie Mindus photo

Snow in the forecast for Williams Lake this weekend

Amounts vary, depending on which forecast you believe

If the weather forecasters are right, this evening will be the beginning of a snowmageddon weekend in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Environment Canada is calling for light snow to start in the afternoon today — Thursday, Feb. 1 — followed by more snow in the evening amounting to about five centimetres. The daytime high will be about -2C.

Tomorrow, the temperature will warm to about zero for a daytime high with a 60 per cent chance of flurries, following by periods of snow for Saturday and Sunday and daytime highs of -7C, according to Environment Canada.

The forecast issued by the Weather Network, however, paints quite a different picture.

The Weather Network is predicting upwards of 50 centimetres of snow will fall in the Williams Lake area between Friday and Monday, with the greatest amounts (10-15 cm) falling Saturday and Sunday.

Previous forecasts also predicted much colder temperatures for mid-week which did not come to fruition, so it seems it’s anyone’s guess how the weekend weather will turn out.

Mt. Timothy Ski Area will surely benefit from all the snow, however, last weekend staff was unable to groom the runs due to a mechanical issue. The snowphone was not yet updated as of Thursday morning, however, the website states the groomer is still out of commision and there is no update on the society’s website.

DriveBC is reporting no major incidents on local highways.

SD27 starts consultations for rural education funding

