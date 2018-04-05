Snow falling in Williams Lake

Environment Canada predicts two to four centimetres of the white stuff for Thursday afternoon

A pair of Canada geese relax on the ice near the Scout Island beach in Williams Lake Thursday at noon. Environment Canada is calling for more snow this afternoon. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Snow, amounting to between two and four centimetres, is expected in the Williams Lake area starting this afternoon.

The daytime high today (April 5) is hovering around zero, with a 20 km/h wind from the northwest and a nighttime low around -4C expected.

Clouds are the dominating factor in the forecast in the days to come, along with a 60 per cent chance of flurries right up until Saturday night and a 40 per cent chance of snow on Sunday.

Daytime highs between zero and 6C are expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday with double digits highs are coming next week, according to Environment Canada.