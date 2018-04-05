A pair of Canada geese relax on the ice near the Scout Island beach in Williams Lake Thursday at noon. Environment Canada is calling for more snow this afternoon. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Snow falling in Williams Lake

Environment Canada predicts two to four centimetres of the white stuff for Thursday afternoon

Snow, amounting to between two and four centimetres, is expected in the Williams Lake area starting this afternoon.

The daytime high today (April 5) is hovering around zero, with a 20 km/h wind from the northwest and a nighttime low around -4C expected.

Clouds are the dominating factor in the forecast in the days to come, along with a 60 per cent chance of flurries right up until Saturday night and a 40 per cent chance of snow on Sunday.

Daytime highs between zero and 6C are expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday with double digits highs are coming next week, according to Environment Canada.

Previous story
Burned timber stumpage rates averaging $65 per cubic metre

Just Posted

Snow falling in Williams Lake

Environment Canada predicts two to four centimetres of the white stuff for Thursday afternoon

Powerlifter from Williams Lake sees success at Oregon event

From losing weight to lifting weights, Cariboo powerlifters set multiple national WABDL records

Roy Crosina honoured for several decades with Freemasonry

For a total of 64 years a Williams Lake man has been a member of the Williams Lake Centre Lodge #113

Burned timber stumpage rates averaging $65 per cubic metre

Stumpage rates for burned timber sales in Williams Lake and 100 Mile… Continue reading

HAPHAZARD HISTORY: Williams Lake street names

Columnist Barry Sale looks back on who Williams Lake streets are named after

Final leg of national missing women inquiry begins in B.C.

More than 100 people set to speak over five days at Richmond hotel

Illicit drug overdose deaths in B.C. trending down for 2018

Death Review Panel on overdose deaths make three major recommendations

Vernon gas drops to 106.9

While Vancouver drivers continue to pay around 153.9, the price in Vernon drops, now at 106.9

Helicopter non-profit looks to fill rural B.C. service gaps

TEAAM is a group of paramedics and doctors providing advanced care in difficult to access locations.

B.C. sex assault victim was ‘too scared to move,’ can’t ID attacker

Victim says attacker punched her in the face when she tried to look at him

Daughter of poisoned ex-Russian spy says she’s recovering

Britain has blamed Russia for the March 4 poisoning of Sergei Skripal

BCHL Today: Trail depth steps up as Smoke Eaters avoid elimination

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

YouTube shooter’s bizarre videos key to suspected motive

The woman opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in California, wounding three people before taking her own life

Baloney Meter: Are feds crossing $1-trillion mark on market debt for first time?

The Opposition Conservatives have opened up a new line of attack on the Liberals in recent days

Most Read