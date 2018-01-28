Snow began falling in the lakecity early Sunday morning. (David Fait photo)

Snow day for Cariboo Chilcotin residents Sunday

Snowfall warning in effect for Chilcotin, Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3 and Trans-Canada Highway

If you like snow, you are going to love the weather in Williams Lake today.

Environment Canada is calling for five centimetres of the white stuff, which started to fall over the lakecity at about 7 a.m. Sunday.

Snow is expected throughout the day, with another two to four centimetres forecasted for the evening and overnight.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Chilcotin, with 10 to 15 centimetres expected today, while a wind warning has also been issued for the central coast.

Environment Canada is reporting that a moist frontal system will move across the B.C. Interior today producing heavy snowfall over parts of the central region.

“The front will slide south tonight into tomorrow spreading heavy snow into southern parts of the province. A total snowfall amount of 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected by tonight. Freezing levels will rise on Monday. In some areas, precipitation will gradually transition to rain during this period.”

Several public weather alerts have been issued for B.C.

The daytime high for Williams Lake for Sunday, Jan. 28 is -4C, warming to 1C for Monday and a mix of snow and possibly rain.

Cold temperatures that were predicted for mid-week have now been pushed to Friday.

DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slippery sections on roads throughout the Cariboo Chilcotin. Plow trucks are already out on the main roads this morning, however, there is a layer of ice and snow, making roads slick.

Ski and snowboard enthusiasts will be thrilled with the fresh snow.

Mt. Timothy Ski Area is getting lots of fresh powder, reporting a base of about 95 cm.

The hill does not have groomed runs due to a mechanical problem but is scheduled to be opened Sunday regular times.

Conditions on the hill Saturday were very good, particularly for those who like ungroomed runs.

 

Mt. Timothy Ski Area is enjoying lots of fresh snow this weekend. (Angie Mindus photo)

Poverty reduction consultation meeting slated for Williams Lake

