Warming trend forecasted for this weekend and into the week

From the deep freeze to warmer climates, the weather in the Cariboo Chilcotin can’t seem to make up its mind.

Environment Canada is forecasting a pleasant daytime high of -7C for Saturday, and -4C for Sunday.

Roads in the Cariboo Chilcotin are snow-covered and slippery. Take care out there if you are travelling today.

