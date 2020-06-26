A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for the Cariboo including Quesnel and Williams Lake. (Black Press File Photo)

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Cariboo

Quesnel and Williams Lake could see strong winds, heavy rain and hail

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Cariboo, including Quesnel and Williams Lake.

Environment Canada issued the alert at 10:49 a.m., Friday, June 26 noting that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors,” states the warning.

“Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.”

The daytime temperature for Friday, June 26 is expected to reach 20C for Quesnel and Williams Lake.

